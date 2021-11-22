BILLINGS — Over the weekend, Yellowstone County recorded two additional resident deaths due to COVID related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

The pandemic death toll now sits at 439.

On Nov. 21, a woman in her 80s died at a local hospital. She was reportedly vaccinated, but RiverStone Health says that information has not been confirmed yet. A woman in her 70s died on Nov. 20 at a local hospital. She was unvaccinated. Both women also had underlying medical conditions.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic report they had 84 COVID in-patients on Monday, including 26 in ICU and 20 on ventilators. Of the 84 patients, 67 were not vaccinated and 17 were.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday this week, the only walk-in COVID vaccination clinic scheduled is for Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Masks must be worn at the clinic. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent.

The free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North will be closed Tuesday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and then be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26.

The testing site will reopen on Nov. 29 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m.