BILLINGS - The pandemic death toll increased to 324 lives lost Thursday as two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 illness, RiverStone Health reports.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s both died Wednesday in Billings' hospitals, according to RiverStone Health. Neither had been fully vaccinated and both had underlying health conditions.

“Yet again, the pandemic spreads grief in our community and we extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said.

“About half of those eligible for vaccines in Yellowstone County have yet to get their first dose,” Felton said. “The pandemic virus has spread rapidly in Yellowstone County. Our case rate per 100,000 residents was 86 last week. That’s nearly eight times the rate of 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people that Yellowstone County had two months ago. Any rate above 25 per 100,000 is considered a critical level of community spread.”

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic had 110 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, with 31 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. OF the 110 patients, 91 were not fully vaccinated.

Third doses of the vaccine for immune-compromised people are available only at RiverStone Health's walk-in clinics listed below:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.