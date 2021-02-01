BILLINGS – COVID-19 related illness has caused the death of another Yellowstone County resident, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department

RiverStone Health reports that on Jan. 31, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital.

“The pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on our community,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “I offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the most recent victim.”

Yellowstone County has lost 179 residents to the pandemic, 14 of whom died in January.

At least 15,548 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health records. Among those infected, 998 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized, including 106 newly admitted to hospitals in January.

So far, demand for vaccination against COVID-19 far outstrips limited supplies in our county.

RiverStone Health said they will notify the community each Monday of vaccination availability, which will depend on the number of doses allocated weekly to Yellowstone County by federal and state governments.

While awaiting vaccination, RiverStone Health encourages everyone to take the steps to reduce the spread of this virus: Keep your distance, wear masks when around people who don’t live with you, wash your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.