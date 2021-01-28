BILLINGS - COVID-19 related illness has caused the death of another Yellowstone County resident, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.

It is reported that on Jan. 17 a woman in her 90s died at a Billings hospital.

“Every neighbor lost to the pandemic is a painful loss to our community,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “I extend condolences to this woman’s loved ones.”

Yellowstone County reports that they have lost 178 residents to the pandemic, 13 of whom died in January.

At least 15,305 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health records. Among those infected, 981 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized, including 96 admitted to hospitals this month.

Demand for vaccination against COVID-19 far outstrips limited supplies in our county. Vaccinations will be offered as supplies become available to the 1B priority group that includes people over age 70, younger people with health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness and Native Americans and other people of color who are at high risk from COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health. Vaccination continues for the 1A priority group of healthcare workers, first responders and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

RiverStone Health said they will notify the community each Monday of vaccination availability, which will depend on the number of doses allocated weekly to Yellowstone County by federal and state governments.

Meanwhile, they encourage everyone to take action to reduce the spread of this virus: Keep your distance, wear masks when around people who don’t live with you, wash your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.