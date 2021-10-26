BILLINGS - Yellowstone County recorded the death of another resident due to COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

A woman in her 80s died at a Billings hospital on Monday. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. This is the 401st COVID-19 death among county residents since April 2020.

RiverStone Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Billings Public Library Community Room. This walk-in clinic previously was listed for a different time.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 43 COVID-19 patients in ICU with 34 on ventilators on Tuesday. Altogether, the hospitals had 139 COVID-19 patients, including 107 who weren’t vaccinated.

RiverStone Health is offering first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older. First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

RiverStone Health also offers booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another free, walk-in clinic for boosters, first and second doses will be held on Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. To schedule an appointment call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare offer free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Anyone ages five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive can get tested. Lab results will be available to those tested within 48 hours.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close due to inclement weather.