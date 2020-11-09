BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County public health officials say the health order enacted in mid-October has been extended through December.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced the health order extension at a press conference Monday. The health order was put into effect on Oct. 14 after the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in the county surpassed 565.

The order was set to expire on Nov. 9 but has been extended until Dec. 9. No changes were made to the order, but clarification was given regarding what qualifies as a compassionate care situation, which would allow visitation to residents of senior and assisted living facilities.

