BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all residents 16-years-old and older Tuesday.

The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

RiverStone Health said in a release over 2,300 appointments for March 18 opened up to priority groups and 1,000 were left available Tuesday.

“Expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to all Yellowstone County residents age 16-plus is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction and on our way to a more normal life,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president said in the release. “If you want a vaccine, please go to mtreadyclinic.org and schedule your appointment.”

When residents book an appointment, the website might still say they are only open for priority groups; however, RiverStone Health said appointments are open for anyone 16-years-old and older if available.

After receiving the first-dose, residents will schedule second-dose appointments that will happen three weeks later. Second-dose appointments will take place at the Shrine Auditorium, located at 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

RiverStone Health asks those getting a vaccine to wear a short-sleeved shirt for easier vaccine administration.

Everyone must wear a mask in Cedar Hall and in the Shrine Auditorium.

RiverStone Health asks residents to wait in their car five minute before their appointment begins. Residents will need to wait at the clinic an extra 15 minutes after receiving their vaccine in case of an adverse reaction. Those with a history of particular allergic reactions will need to wait 30 minutes.