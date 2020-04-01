BILLINGS- During a press conference Wednesday, several officials spoke about the coronavirus and the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

John Felton, the Yellowstone County Health Officer, said the Governor’s order prohibiting public and private gatherings of any number of people was put in place for a good reason.

Felton added that the order requires that gatherings be both essential and limited in size, and that it is not an "either/or," it's a "both/and."

“The cost of failure is almost unimaginable,” Felton said.

The health officer order and the governor’s order are legally enforceable, and Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said that violations of the order are punishable by fines.

Twito also said people can be fined for every day that they are in violation of an order and that penalties include up to 90 days in jail.

“The law takes it so seriously, it gives Mr.Felton and the Governor the power to essentially enlist law enforcement to help enforce their orders, and if law enforcement, and this doesn’t happen very often, if law enforcement doesn’t assist Mr.Felton, they can be charged with a violation of the law. That’s how serious this is,” Twito said.

Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department, said enforcement is not their first preference, and they prefer voluntary compliance and education.

After there are repeated violations, the Billings Police Department will work with the county attorney's office and the public health department to issue citations and or arrests at their directive.

All Billings Police Officers have been directed to not drive by or ignore blatant or egregious violations as well. If officers see people violating the orders while on routine patrol, they will make consensual safe contact and educate them.

The Billings Police Department will not set up checkpoints, or drive around stopping people, but officers will still be responding to calls and conducting traffic stops.

“No, we will not be setting up checkpoints. No, we aren’t going to be driving around and just stopping people who are driving from point A to point B on the roadway,” Wooley said, adding that this is not their intent.

All complaints of violations will need to be routed through the public health office.

If there are repeated violations, a report will be created and sent to the county attorney’s office, and BPD will communicate with them on any violations or citations on the matter.