BILLINGS, Mont. - A female inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, May 26.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says on Friday, May 22, an inmate who was in YCDF on a federal hold was transported to a Billings hospital for medical treatment. On Tuesday, YCDF received confirmation that the inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to this test, about 28 inmates had tested negative for the virus.

According to YCDF records, this inmate reported medical distress to the jail medical staff on May 21, and she was moved to the isolation unit as a precaution. Sheriff Linder says medical personnel continued to monitor her condition, and on May 22, the inmate was transported to a Billings hospital for treatment. While there, she was tested for COVID-19 and her test came back positive. The inmate has not been back to the jail since being transported to the hospital.

Sheriff Linder says YCDF has continued to follow CDC guidelines, as well as their own infectious disease protocols. Sheriff Linder says this is the only case they are aware of, but the timeline would indicate the inmate was likely infected while in the jail.

"While we hope there are no additional cases, we must act as though more cases will be found, so we are taking additional measures," Linder said.

Linder says all of the inmates who shared the same unit with the inmate who tested positive, as well as staff members who worked the unit, will be tested starting Friday.