BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials released the guidelines listing the eligibility requirements for food service businesses to reopen by Tuesday, March 24.

The Yellowstone County Health Officer (YCHO) says in a release it is currently uncertain whether the March 16 mandated order to shut down restaurants will change or stay as it is. They say it is highly unlikely the order will be lifted by March 24 due to the current coronavirus circumstances.

The choice to push back or adjust the March 16 order will be determined by is listed in YCHO's release:

"The current understanding of the epidemiology of COVID-19, the extent of community spread, and current CDC recommendations for containment and mitigation." "The agreement of operators and establishments to comply with the requirements of these guidelines until such time as the Yellowstone County Health Officer rescinds or modifies them."

The following are the required plans in YCHO's release businesses must abide by in order to reopen:

"A specific way to increase the distance between patrons or groups of patrons to an acceptable distance" "Employee illness considerations" "A plan for enhanced cleaning of surfaces" "Required signage, provided by RiverStone Health" "Signed commitment to compliance to the approved plan, including acknowledgement that failure to comply with the approved plan will result in closure by order of the Health Officer for an indeterminate time."

The following are the required guidelines businesses need in order to re-open after health officials review and approve their re-opening plan listed in the release: