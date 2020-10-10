BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton and members of the Unified Health Command Medical / Technical Team will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, to announce the issuance of a Health Officer Order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

Riverstone Health issued a press release Saturday stating, on Friday, October 9, reported cases of COVID-19 infection reached 598, exceeding the 565 mark indicating 50 cases per 100,000 people.

At a press conference on Monday, October 5, Felton indicated a Health Officer Order would be issued if new cases of COVID-19 exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 people.