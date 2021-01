BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton will provide an overview of the impact of COVID-19 throughout the month of December at a press conference at 11:00 a.m.

Felton will also discuss COVID-19 vaccinations, including the new state vaccination allocation plan, Health Officer Orders, and an update on the COVID-19 education liaisons, will be discussed as well.

You can watch the press conference live on the KULR-8 Facebook page.