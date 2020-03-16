BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Health Officer has declared a public health emergency and ordered the closure of bars, brew pubs, wineries, and casinos in Yellowstone County to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The order also includes restaurants, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. Excluded from the order are food service establishments that serve a population that depends on it as one of its sole sources of food, such as university dining facilities and cafeterias in hospitals and care facilities.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton says the closures will take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 and is expected to last until midnight March 23.

"This is by far the hardest decision I've ever made as a health officer," Felton said during a press briefing.