BILLINGS- Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, asked people Thursday to start keeping track of where they have been, when they went, how long they were there and who they have been with as well as keeping track of any symptoms of illness in the last 14 days.

Yellowstone County's current health order expires on Friday, and Felton announced there is no intention to issue an amendment to the order.

Yellowstone County will follow the Governor’s phased approach to reopening businesses according to Felton.

“The governor made clear in his remarks, and I want to re-emphasize here, that the phased-in approach to this reopening is predicated on the premise that each of us continues to do our part,” Felton said, adding that the governor also said local health officers retain authority to adopt more restrictive approaches to reopening than the statewide approach based on local need.

More restrictive approaches will be put in place in Yellowstone County if some key indicators that things aren’t going well are shown, such as:

More cases of respiratory illness

Having ICU beds in short supply

Critical shortages in personal protective equipment

Outbreaks in vulnerable populations

Or other indicators the system is being overwhelmed

“It’s important to remember that in Billings we are a regional healthcare hub for a population of over 650,000 people,” Felton said. “Surrounding states have not taken the same measures that Montana has, so we need to be aware of what’s going on not only in our community, but in our entire service area.”

Felton went on to say they are expecting to see more positive cases of the coronavirus as businesses reopen and people adjust to the new normal, and because they are going to expand testing protocols to include more symptomatic people.

“Additional cases will not indicate the need for more restrictive measures,” Felton said. “But coupled with some of the other things we’ve talked about, the burden on ICUs, healthcare, hospital beds, respiratory illness and personal protective equipment, could result in the need for additional orders at some point in the future.”

As the county starts reopening, Felton asked people to keep track of where they have been, when they went, how long they have been there and who they have been with as well as keeping track of any symptoms of illness for the last two weeks.

If you begin to feel symptoms, you are asked to make sure you know where you’ve been, who you’ve been with and where you spent your time in the last 48 hours.

Resources have been developed by RiverStone Health to help businesses with reopening, including developing a tool to aid restaurants, bars, casinos and other foodservice establishments to develop a reopening plan.

Felton says to date, more than half of the licensed establishments have submitted their plans, which include physical distancing between tables, operating at half their capacity and other elements seen in the governor’s phased-in approach.

More guidance has been made for businesses, and more will become available including guidance for churches and places of worship.

Felton asked that people let them know if additional guidance is needed to let them be responsive to businesses when they open.

More tools will be shared for the business community on Friday from the Economic and Response to Recovery Branch of the Yellowstone County COVID-19 command.

As of 8:30 am Thursday, April 23, 76 people in Yellowstone County have tested positive for COVID-19, 57 have recovered, 18 have been hospitalized, 7 currently are hospitalized and one is in the ICU Felton said.