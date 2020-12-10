Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton extended the order, originally scheduled to expire Dec. 31, until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31.

The order says retail stores, bars, restaurants, casinos, hair and nail salons must close by 10 p.m. and can reopen at 4 a.m.

The updated order says all gas stations within one mile of the interstate must only allow "pay-at-the-pump" services to remain open 24-hours.

However, there is an exception to the rule if the gas station does not offer "pay-at-the-pump" services.

These locations may remain open past 10 p.m.

Any other services provided by the gas station such as retail, food, beverage, bar, casino and restaurant services must cease by 10 p.m.