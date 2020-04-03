BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County health officials held a press briefing Friday to provide an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health, says the Unified Health Command has been expanded to become the Yellowstone County COVID-19 Unified Command, with a new command structure to include "people and agencies with specific expertise to make a more robust response." The command has been organized into three branches: community care, community response, and economic response and recovery.

"I can assure you that the work that is happening within this structure is taking place in a well-organized matter, all with a common objective to keep our community safe," Felton said.

Donation center

KC Williams, the director of Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services and co-incident commander of the new unified command, says a donation center has opened in the Sandstone Building at MetraPark. He says the donation center's top priority is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care providers in our area. Residents who would like to donate supplies, disinfecting wipes, or masks are asked to call ahead and schedule a drop-off time at 406-208-8154. Click here for more information on requested items.

Williams says blood donations are still needed in our community. Health residents are encouraged to contact Vitalant to schedule a time to donate blood.

Isolation and quarantine site for unsheltered residents

A quarantine site has also been set up at the MetraPark Pavilion to provide a safe area for those who may be homeless or without a place to stay. The site is designed for those who are awaiting COVID-19 test results or who have tested positive for the virus and need a place to isolate themselves. Click here for more information on the isolation and quarantine site for unsheltered individuals.

Mobile testing unit

RiverStone Health has re-purposed one of its vans to act as a mobile testing unit to take test samples from residents in long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, in Yellowstone County. The mobile testing van will also take test samples at congregate living spaces, such as the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, or group homes. Click here for more information on the mobile testing unit.