Yellowstone County Detention Facility tests a group inmates, employees

BILLINGS, Mont. -- After an inmate tested positive for the Coronavirus this week, Sheriff Mike Linder announced all inmates sharing the same unit as the inmate who tested positive would submit to COVID-19 testing Friday. He added that employees who were in close contact to the inmate would also be tested Friday, however Linder does not know when YCDF will receive the results.

Sheriff Linder said this is the only case they are aware of in the facility and adds the timeline would indicate the inmate was likely infected while in the jail. Though Sheriff Linder said they do not have the resources to test everyone in the facility, he believes testing will play a big role in keeping infected individuals out of the facility.

"If we have people that test positive they'll be made to stay out of the facility until cleared by a medical professional and if we have a inmate that tests positive we will address that through medical just like we would any other illness."

The inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus has not returned to the facility, since her departure to the hospital May 22nd.