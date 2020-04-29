BILLINGS, MT - With tremendous sorrow, RiverStone Health, the public health agency in Yellowstone County, has reported the second death of an individual in Yellowstone County from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This death marks the 16th from COVID-19 in Montana.

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 28. The man, in his 70s, died in a Yellowstone County hospital. To protect the privacy of the individual and family members, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.

“COVID-19 has taken its second life in the community and the virus has prevented many from being with those they love in their last days and at their most vulnerable moments,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “The death of this resident is a reminder of the extremely serious nature of this pandemic. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones at this difficult time”.