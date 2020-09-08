BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting a woman in her 80s passed away at a hospital in Yellowstone County on Monday, September 7th due to COVID-19 related illness.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the death is reflected on the Tuesday, September 8 state COVID-19 tracking map.

“My sincerest condolences to the deceased woman’s family and friends,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

“Since September 1, five Yellowstone County residents have passed away from COVID-19 related illness. Too many Montanans have lost their life to COVID-19 and more than 40% of them have been our Yellowstone County friends and neighbors,” said Felton.

As of the writing of this article, 2,310 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 49 have died.