Yellowstone Count pandemic death toll reaches 313

BILLINGS — On Thursday, three Yellowstone County residents died from COVID illness, RiverStone Health reports. The county now sits at 313 deaths due to COVID-19 since April 2020.

An unvaccinated man in his 40s, a man in his 60s who had the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and an unvaccinated man in his 70s — all with underlying health conditions — were hospitalized when they died.

“I offer deepest condolences to the families and friends of the COVID-19 victims,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “In memory of the 313 Yellowstone County residents we’ve lost, let’s resolve to prevent more deaths by encouraging all our relatives and acquaintances to get vaccinated.”

According to a release, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported 109 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 89 who were not vaccinated, on Friday. Thirty-five COVID patients are in the ICU, and 26 are on ventilators.

So far, 51% of Yellowstone County’s age 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated against the pandemic virus, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That’s 69,082 people vaccinated out of a population of 164,000, including children under age 12.

As of Friday, Yellowstone County had nearly 25% of all the active cases in the state and twice as many cases as any other county, according to DPHHS.

The following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled through RiverStone Health:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Third doses of the vaccine will only be given to immune-compromised people and only at walk-in clinics.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.