BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting a death linked to COVID-19 Friday, marking 46 total in the county.

According a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 50s died at her home Monday, Aug. 31.

RiverStone Health will not share and additional information to protect the privacy of the woman and her family.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of yet another Yellowstone County resident due to COVID-19 related illness,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in the release. “This is a difficult time for the deceased’s family and friends and I offer my sincere condolences.”

RiverStone Health says this death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Friday.

As of Friday, 2,230 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.