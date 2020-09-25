BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting another COVID-19 death Friday, marking 63 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 70s who was a Yellowstone County senior living facility occupant died in a Yellowstone County hospital Thursday, Sept. 24.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information to protect the woman's and her family's privacy.

“I wish the deceased’s family and friends peace and comfort during this difficult time,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“The tragedy of COVID-19 deaths continues to be felt by far too many families in Yellowstone County, Montana, the United States and across the globe. As the weather changes, we will be spending more time indoors and it is important that we unfailingly practice the 3Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. As flu season approaches, it is also important to get an annual flu shot because COVID-19 and the flu share many of the same symptoms,” Felton added.

RiverStone health says this death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Friday.