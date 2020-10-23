BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health Officials at RiverStone Health are reporting the eighty-third COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

According to the release from RiverStone Health, the person was a man in their 80s and he died at a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday.

RiverStone Health will not share any further information to protect the privacy of the man and his family.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased in their time of sorrow. I hope that in time their grief will be eased by the comfort and peace of treasured memories,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the community. Since October 13, COVID-19 hospitalizations have exceeded more than 100 people per day in Yellowstone County. And since the beginning of the month, 15 people have died due to the virus. Our community is clearly experiencing some of its darkest days since the pandemic began and we need everyone to work together to slow the spread of the virus. I again ask you, please do your part to slow the virus,” Felton added.