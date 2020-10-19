BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting an additional COVID-19 death Monday, marking 77 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 70s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Friday, Oct. 16.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information to protect the privacy of the man and his family.

RiverStone Health adds a COVID-19 death of a woman in her 50s reported last week was reallocated to another county after data reconciliation.

“I wish the family and friends of the deceased peace, comfort and hope in the midst of their sorrow,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“For those who continue to say that COVID-19 is ‘just the flu’, there have been more Yellowstone County residents who have died due to COVID-19 than Yellowstone County residents who died from influenza during the 2018-2019 influenza season and 2019-2020 combined. During those two influenza seasons, a total of six of our friends and neighbors died and 3,093 were infected,” Felton added.