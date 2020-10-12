BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death Monday, marking 74 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, a man in his 70s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday, Oct. 10.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information to protect the privacy of the man and his family.

“I wish the family and friends of the deceased healing and peace as they grieve,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Too many families have suffered the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19. It is up to each one of us to do our part to ensure that more families don’t suffer the anguish of lives lost too soon. I urge everyone in our community to honor the lives lost by wearing masks, watching your distance, washing your hands, avoiding crowds and staying home when you are ill,” Felton added.

RiverStone Health says this recent death is counted in the State's COVID-19 tracking map Monday.