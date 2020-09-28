BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting a COVID-19 death Monday, marking 65 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in in his 70s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Sunday, Sept. 27.

RiverStone Health will not release any additional information to protect the privacy of the man and his family.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Each death of a Yellowstone County resident due to COVID-19 is a loss to us all, individually and collectively. We have now surpassed the total number of lives lost in August 2020. It is up to each and every one of us to do our part to spare more families the sorrow of losing a loved one to this disease,” Felton added.

RiverStone Health says this death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Monday.