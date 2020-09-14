BILLINGS - A man has passed away in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19, the county's public health department RiverStone Health reports.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the man was in his 70s and died at a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday, Sept 12.

RiverStone Health will not release any additional information on the death to protect the man's and his family's privacy.

His death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Monday, according to RiverStone Health.

“There is nothing that I can say that will erase the sadness and grief that the deceased’s family and friends are experiencing. My heart goes out to them,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Nearly halfway through September, Yellowstone County has lost a resident every day and a half – eight people – to COVID-19. It is distressing to see images in the local media of people gathering close together not wearing masks. Until there is a safe and effective vaccine, it is up to each one of us to prevent more illness and death by wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet away from others, washing our hands and staying home when we don’t feel well,” Felton said.

RiverStone Health's release says this COVID-19 death marks 52 total in Yellowstone County.