BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials with RiverStone Health are reporting a COVID-19 death, marking 50 total in the county.

According to the release from RiverStone Health, the person was a man in his 80s who lived in a senior living facility and died at a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday.

RiverStone Health will not share any further information out of protection of the man's and his family's privacy.

“I extend my wishes for peace and comfort to family and friends of the deceased as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release

“Fifty Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 since mid-April. Fifty families have experienced the heartache and sorrow of losing a loved one too soon. It is up to all of us to help ensure that more families do not have to bury their loved ones due to untimely passing from COVID-19. Please wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are ill,” Felton said.

The death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Wednesday.