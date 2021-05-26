BILLINGS - Yellowstone County is reporting the fourth death this month due to COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 268 since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

According to a release from RiverStone, a woman in her 80s died at a Billings hospital on Tuesday, May 25.

"This death is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our community," Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone John Felton said. "I offer my deepest sympathy to the victim's family and friends. I strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this highly contagious virus."

Communications Coordinator Pat Zellar wrote in the release, vaccination is the most effective way to end the pandemic. Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available through retail pharmacies.

In addition, RiverStone Health is staffing these upcoming, free walk-in vaccination clinics:

June 2 at Lockwood High School located at 1932 U.S. Hwy. 87 E., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. J&J and Pfizer vaccines.

June 3 at Elysian School located at 6416 Elysian Road, from 10 a.m. to noon. J & J and Pfizer vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older and the Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people ages 18 and older.

People under 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.