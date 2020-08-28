BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are confirming the forty-second COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

RiverStone Health says in a release a man in his 60s died at a Yellowstone County Hospital Thursday, Aug. 27.

RiverStone Health will not share additional information out of protection for the privacy of man and his family.

“On behalf to the community, I offer our deepest sympathy to the deceased’s family and friends. Words fail to express our sorrow of this untimely passing,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in the release.

RiverStone Health says Yellowstone County documented an average of one COVID-19 death per every two days, and forty-two out of 100 COVID-19 deaths in Montana occurred in Yellowstone County.