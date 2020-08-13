BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting the thirty-second COVID-19 death in the county Thursday.

RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, says a man in his 60s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to a release. RiverStone Health will not share any further information due to privacy reasons and out of respect to the family.

“Our deepest sympathy to the deceased’s family and friends as they grieve the passing of their loved one,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in a release. “Over the past months, COVID-19 has cut short the lives of too many, and we wish strength and peace to all who are grieving during this difficult time.”