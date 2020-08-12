BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's health department, RiverStone Health, is confirming the thirty-first COVID-19 death in the county Wednesday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 80s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Friday, Aug. 7. No further details will be released due to privacy reasons.

“Words can’t describe our sorrow for yet another loss of life due to COVID-19. We wish the family and friends of the deceased peace as they grieve,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in the release.

Felton added, “With each passing, we are reminded that the risk of severe COVID-19 illness increases with age. Of the 31 deaths recorded in the county, with the exception of two, all individuals who have died, have been over 60 years old. We must all take measures to protect those most vulnerable by wearing masks, watching our distance and washing our hands. Staying home while you are ill and avoiding crowds are also important prevention measures. ”

RiverStone Health says the state is counting this death in Wednesday's COVID-19 tracking map.

A total of 1,387 people have tested positive for the virus in Yellowstone County, according to RiverStone Health.