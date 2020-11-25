BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting three COVID-19 deaths, marking 119 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, two men in their 50s died at Billings hospitals Monday and a man in his 90s died at a Billings hospital Tuesday.

RiverStone Health will not release any additional details to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“Thanksgiving will be a sorrowful day for many Yellowstone County families who have lost loved ones too soon due to COVID-19 disease” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these three men and the other 116 Yellowstone County families who will gather around their Thanksgiving table with an empty chair.”