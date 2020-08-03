BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting Monday a resident has died from COVID-19, marking 27 deaths in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 80s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Sunday, Aug. 2.

RiverStone Health will not share any further information to protect the privacy of the woman and her family.

“Our deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton said in the release.

Montana is counting the recent Yellowstone County death in Monday's COVID-19 tracking map.