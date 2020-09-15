BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the county from late August.

A man and a woman both in their 90s died in a Yellowstone County senior living facility. The man passed away Aug. 29 and the woman passed away Aug. 31.

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, said in a release, "While these deaths occurred at the end of August, due to data reconciliation, they are being reported today, and are reflected on the Tuesday, September 15 state COVID-19 tracking map."

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information on the deaths to protect the deceased and their families' privacy.

“I hope that the families and friends of the deceased have found peace in the few weeks since their loved ones have passed,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Eighteen Yellowstone County residents lost their lives due to COVID-19 related illness in August. Because of COVID-19, 54 families in our community are no longer able hear the voice of their loved one or share stories of the day. Please do your part so that more families don’t needlessly suffer the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” Felton said in the release.

RiverStone Health reports 54 total COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County as of Tuesday.