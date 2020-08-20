BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting two COVID-19 deaths, marking 34 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

RiverStone Health says in a release a man and a woman in their 60s both died at a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday.

RiverStone Health will not share any more information about the deaths out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their families.

“There are no words that can take away the sorrow of losing a loved one and we wish the deceased’s family and friends strength and peace as they grieve,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in the release.

Felton continued in the release, “In the month of August, about one person every three days – eight total – has lost their life to COVID-19. In the month of July, we averaged about 27 new COVID-19 infections a day. There are 11 days left in the month of August and we are currently averaging 30 new positive cases a day. August is shaping up to be even more challenging than last month. With school starting next week, we must do better to bring infections down. That means wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands. Staying home when ill and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces are also important prevention measures that we can all take.”