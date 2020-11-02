BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, marking 96 total in the county.

According to RiverStone Health's release, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s both died Saturday at a Yellowstone County hospital.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional details to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. I wish them all peace and comfort in the midst of their sorrow,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in a release.

“In the month of October, 3,572 Yellowstone County residents became infected with COVID-19. Infections in October are slightly more than the total number of infections June through September. At some point, nearly 3,600 should have been isolated and if each of those individuals had just 4 close contacts, nearly 14,400 people should have been quarantined last month. In total, about 18,000 Yellowstone County residents were either isolated or quarantined for some part of the month. That is nearly the population of Belgrade and Havre combined,” Felton added.