BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting two COVID-19 deaths in the county Tuesday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 70s passed away at a Billings hospital Sunday, and a woman in her 80s passed away Monday at a Billings hospital.

RiverStone Health will not share any further details on the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“I am deeply saddened by the deaths of these Yellowstone County residents,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release. “I hope that their loved ones will be comforted by caring neighbors in this tragic time.”

“Thanksgiving week brings potential for worsening spread of this virus, if we gather in large groups or with people who don’t live with us,” Felton said in the release. “I ask everyone in Yellowstone County to take responsibility for slowing transmission of COVID-19. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands often and keep six feet away from people who aren’t living in your home.”

These deaths mark 116 total COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County.