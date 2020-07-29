BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are confirming two COVID-19 deaths in the county Wednesday.

RiverStone Health says in a release a man in his 70s died at his home Friday, July 24 and another man in his 70s died at his home Tuesday, July 28.

RiverStone Health will not share any more information to protect the men and their families' privacy.

“Our deepest sympathies to family and friends of the deceased as they mourn their loss,” Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton said in the release. “Each passing of a Yellowstone County resident is a tragic reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and I urge all Montanans to take the very simple but effective measures we all know to help prevent more untimely deaths.”

These deaths mark 25 COVID-19 deaths in Yellowstone County.