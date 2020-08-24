BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting two COVID-19 deaths Monday, marking a total of 36 in the county.

A release from the conty's public health department, RiverStone Health, says a woman in her 70s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Aug. 6, and another woman in her 60s died Saturday, Aug. 22 in a Yellowstone County hospital.

RiverStone Health writes the woman who died on Aug. 6 was initially believed to be a resident from another county, but they learned she was a Yellowstone County resident. RiverStone Health adds her death was counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Saturday, Aug. 22. Saturday's death was counted in Monday's tracking map.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information out of protection for the families' privacy.

“No matter when or where someone dies from COVID-19, we cannot forget that each life taken too soon has value and meaning. We hope that the families and friends of these two women find peace in memories of happier times,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO in the release.