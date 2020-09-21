BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths Monday, marking 59 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, two women in their 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday, Sept. 19.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information on the deaths to protect the privacy of the two women and their families.

“My heart is heavy and my thoughts and prayers are with the families of deceased as they face the loss of their loved ones from COVID-19,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Every day and a half this month, a Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 related illness; 13 people thus far. It is critical that each of us do our part to help slow down the spread of this virus and prevent more families from losing a loved one to COVID-19,” Felton added.

The two deaths are counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Monday, according to RiverStone Health.