BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the county.

In a release, RiverStone Health says a man in his 80s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday, and a woman in her 30s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information to protect the individuals' and the families' privacy.

“I know that this is a sorrowful time for the families and friends of the deceased and I offer my sincere condolences,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“This month, 10 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related illnesses. The Yellowstone County resident death toll from COVID-19 stands at 56, or 39% of all Montana COVID-19 deaths, yet we account for only 15% of the state’s population. I call on all Montanans to protect each other from this disease by correctly wearing masks, watching your distance, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick,” Felton said.

The two deaths are counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Thursday.

RiverStone Health is reporting 56 Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19.