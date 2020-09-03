BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, marking 45 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 70s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday, Sept. 1.

RiverStone Health adds a man in his 90s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday, Sept. 2.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information to protect the deceased and the families' privacy.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased. I hope that they find comfort in each other and peace in this time of profound grief,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said in the release. “With two deaths in as many days, September is not off to a positive start and I pray that more families will be spared the pain of losing a loved one to this disease.”

The two recent deaths are counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Thursday. Thus far, 2,200 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.