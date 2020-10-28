BILLINGS - Yellowstone County public health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, marking 88 total in the county.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 80s both died Tuesday in a Yellowstone County Hospital, according to a release from RiverStone Health.

RiverStone Health will not share any further information to protect the privacy of the men and their families.

“I cannot imagine the sorrow of losing a loved one to this tragic disease. I hope that the families of the deceased can find comfort and strength in each other as they mourn their loss,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“In the last week, seven Yellowstone County families have experienced the heartbreak of saying goodbye to loved ones taken by COVID-19. In total, our community has lost 52 men and 36 women to this disease. These were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and grandparents. These deaths didn’t have to happen and as a community, we must, and we can, prevent more families from burying loved ones,” Felton added.