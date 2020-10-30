BILLINGS- Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total up to 92 in the county.

A release from RiverStone Health says a man in his 70s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday.

RiverStone Health is also reporting three people who lived at a Yellowstone County senior care facility died from late September to mid-October. A woman in her 80s died Tuesday, Sept. 22, a woman in her 90s died Saturday, Oct. 10 and a woman in her 80s died Tuesday, Oct. 13.

RiverStone Health will not release any additional information to protect the individuals' and their families' privacy.

“These families are baring an incredible loss that no words can ease. It is a difficult time and I hope the love of family and friends soften the sorrow and sadness of their grief,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“In 29 days, 23 families in our community have known the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19. In 29 days, 3,312 Yellowstone County residents have been diagnosed with the virus and each day for the past 2 ½ weeks, more than 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. As we continue to see more illness and death in the community, it is imperative that each of us consistently wear our masks, watch our distance, wash our hands, avoid gatherings and stay home when we are ill,” Felton added.