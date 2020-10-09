BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department is reporting three COVID-19 deaths Friday, marking 73 total in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday, Oct. 7. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 80s both died in a Yellowstone County hospital Thursday, Oct. 8.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information on the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“As three more families experience the heartache of losing loved ones to COVID-19, there aren’t words to adequately express my sorrow for their loss. Every death diminishes our community, affecting the families of the deceased immediately and acutely, but also all of us collectively,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Everyone must continue to do their best to slow the spread of this virus. If we all consistently practice COVID-19 prevention measures, we can slow the spread and begin to return to a more normal life. Show that you care about the community by wearing masks, watching your distance, washing your hands, avoiding crowds and staying home when you are ill,” Felton added.

The three deaths are counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Friday.