BILLINGS — During the month of September, Yellowstone County recorded the loss of more than one resident per day, RiverStone Health reports.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, two men died in Billings hospitals of COVID-19 related illness. RiverStone Health says, with those deaths, the county has lost 333 residents to the pandemic, including 32 who died in September.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported they had 113 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday. According to a release, 94 of the patients had not been vaccinated against the virus.

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in vaccine clinics for those eligible to receive their first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of the Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

⦁ Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montana State University Billing, Student Union Building, banquet rooms A and B.

⦁ Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Those who want to get vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 606-657-8218.

Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.