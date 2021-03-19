BILLINGS - In a press release, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, reported that at least 244 county residents have died of COVID-19 related illness.

Most recently, they said a man in his 60s died at a Billings hospital on March 17.

Additionally, they said a woman in her 60s died at a Billings hospital on March 18.

“The continuing loss of lives to this pandemic deeply affects our community,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who have died. Sadly, three Yellowstone County residents have passed away this week from COVID-19 illness.”

To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 illness and death, you are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when around people who you do not live with, wash hands frequently, avoid crowds and stay home if sick. Felton recommends that all residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available to them.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available now online at mtreadyclinic.org for free vaccination clinics being held March 23, 24 and 25 at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. These clinics are organized by the Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services).

The Cedar Hall clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents over the age of 59 and others in the state’s 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups. All Montanans age 16 and over will be eligible for vaccination starting on April 1, but not before.

In addition to the free UHC clinics, many local pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccinations and may charge administration fees. You can find information on pharmacy vaccine availability at vaccinefinder.org.