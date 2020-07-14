YELLOWSTONE Co., Mont. - Yellowstone County health officials are announcing two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.

The following is a release from RiverStone Health:

"Billings, MT – For the second time this week, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths. One death stems from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

On Monday, July 13, a woman in her 80s, who had resided at Canyon Creek, passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

On Sunday, July 12, a woman in her 80s, who had resided at MorningStar Senior Living, also passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the women and their families, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.

These deaths are reflected on the July 14 state COVID-19 tracking map. A total of eight COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care. This is the first COVID-19 related death of a MorningStar Senior Living resident.

“Our sincere condolences to these women’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO.

Felton went on to say, “Announcements about Yellowstone County residents’ COVID-19 related deaths is becoming all too familiar. To honor every Montanan who has been taken from us too soon because of this virus, I urge all Montanans to heed the 3Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. ”

To date, 557 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 13 have died."