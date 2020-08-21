BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Health Officer, also the RiverStone Health CEO, will hold a conference answering questions from the community Monday, Aug. 24 on the recent health order regarding high school fall sports and activities.

Tuesday, RiverStone Health announced no fans will be allowed to attend MHSA events for the fall semester.

“There have been a lot of questions and comments about my Health Officer Order for fall athletics and activities,” Felton said in a release from RiverStone Health. “I want to be able to address these concerns while helping the public understand the decision making process and the considerations that went into the plan for high school and middle school athletics and associated activities. I am looking forward to a respectful discussion.”

The conference session will begin at 6:30 p.m. livestreamed on KULR-8's Facebook page and will end at 7:30 p.m. Send in questions ahead of the event before noon to sportsplan@riverstonehealth.org.